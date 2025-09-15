Unfair order: Gig workers deserve a better deal in cases of corporate insolvency

Our ranks of gig workers have swelled partly due to high youth unemployment—over 40% of Indians aged 20–24 are jobless and many graduates settle for delivery work. Some appreciate the flexibility, but for most, gig work is full-time, low-paid and insecure. Workers get suspended for taking water breaks in blazing hot summers, women face harassment from customers, musculoskeletal injuries from long hours on bikes are common and platforms can deactivate worker accounts based on opaque ratings, with little recourse available to them.