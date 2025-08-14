Amend the IBC: Let new pathways speed up insolvency resolution

So far, RPs have taken charge of IBC admittees and their role has rarely met expectations. In too many instances have RPs seemed to get in the way of resolution efficiency. The out-of-court avenue could move things along faster by keeping lenders and the board engaged in talks. Even if this part is enacted, though, it seems unlikely that the incumbent management of a company unable to service its debt would be entitled to a grace period free of repayment obligations while it makes a last-ditch effort to stay in business, as in the case of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.