India’s insolvency reform aims for speedy resolutions. Is it also good for value recovery?
The amendments to India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are well-meaning. The introduction of a creditor-led insolvency process for corporate defaulters is aimed at speedy results. But will this new hybrid approach protect value recovery?
The introduction of a creditor-led insolvency resolution process (CLRP) in India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment bill, 2025, is well meaning, but its focus on creditor-only initiations, default as the operative trigger and the court’s role in key stages may make value protection a challenge.