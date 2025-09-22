It is also important to understand what the CLRP is not. It is not strictly out-of-court; it is a hybrid mechanism that combines out-of-court and formal reorganization methods (for legal sanctity). The CLRP is not ‘pre-packaged insolvency’ either. It is also not an early-stage preventive device that applies formal resolution processes (with a limited court role) to an enterprise that is not yet technically insolvent. Notably, it kicks in only in case of a default and cannot be self-applied by a corporate debtor on the verge of insolvency.