Insolvency claims: Pre-NCLT mediation needs a mindset shift in its favour
Summary
- The IBBI’s proposal to introduce a voluntary mediation mechanism before the filing of an insolvency application by an operational creditor has been widely welcomed. But for the proposal to meaningfully reduce the burden of fresh insolvency applications, parties must approach mediation earnestly.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has recommended the addition of a stage for voluntary mediation in insolvency cases filed by operational creditors, based on the findings of its expert committee and the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIPI).