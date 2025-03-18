Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Insta Maids: Keep this gig idea under watch

Livemint 1 min read 18 Mar 2025, 08:44 AM IST
It isn’t the first to offer this facility. (X)
It isn’t the first to offer this facility. (X)

Summary

  • Urban Company’s service that supplies domestic workers within 15 minutes may prove beneficial, no doubt. But a dominant platform could get exploitative. India should let house work get ‘gigified’ only under close regulatory scrutiny.

Urban Company has stepped into quick commerce with a trial service in Mumbai called Insta Maids. The home services app promises to send workers for jobs like cooking prep, utensil cleaning, sweeping and mopping within 15 minutes—at an introductory charge of just 49 per hour (marked down from 249). 

Also Read: Brands must acquire customer loyalty to succeed in quick commerce

It isn’t the first to offer this facility. Snabbit has similar quick services. MyDidi.com had given it a shot, but couldn’t generate enough demand. Should this aggregator model succeed, efficiency and formalization would be welcome benefits. 

Also Read: Social security for gig workers must aim for a balance of flexibility

As with any gig venture, demand and supply will be better matched, while state oversight could ensure that the rights of workers are enforced and their social security is taken care of. 

Yet, if these platforms use click-bait pricing to wrap up demand and gain the sort of market dominance that spells monopsony power over domestic workers, a highly vulnerable class of gig workers would be exposed to the risk of exploitation. 

Also Read: Quick-commerce players should come clean on their pricing game

Price hikes thereafter may enlarge profits instead of raising wages (or supplier payouts), as seen in other such business models. India should let house work get “gigified" only under close regulatory scrutiny.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue