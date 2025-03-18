Mint Quick Edit | Insta Maids: Keep this gig idea under watch
Summary
- Urban Company’s service that supplies domestic workers within 15 minutes may prove beneficial, no doubt. But a dominant platform could get exploitative. India should let house work get ‘gigified’ only under close regulatory scrutiny.
Urban Company has stepped into quick commerce with a trial service in Mumbai called Insta Maids. The home services app promises to send workers for jobs like cooking prep, utensil cleaning, sweeping and mopping within 15 minutes—at an introductory charge of just ₹49 per hour (marked down from ₹249).