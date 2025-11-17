Institutions are meant to reduce public anxiety, yet everyday life seems to get more uncertain for Indians
As anxiety and depression rise across India, institutions meant to offer clarity appear to be deepening uncertainty instead. Confusing court rulings, abrupt policy shifts and weak communication risk eroding trust. Our government, courts and media must do better.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every six or seven individuals in the world is living with a mental disorder. In this, “depressive and anxiety disorders are major contributors to [years lived with disability or YLDs] in all age groups (except 0–5-year-olds)... They are also the second leading cause of YLDs..." The WHO places productivity losses from mental health disorders at over $1 trillion per year.