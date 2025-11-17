Second, take the government’s and court’s handling of the stray dogs issue. After an order that was impractical and a second interim one that offered hope, followed by a recognition of the apathy of governments in implementing humane and implementable solutions, the Supreme Court again demanded the removal of stray dogs from defined public spaces, but without assigning any accountability or imposing penalties on the public bodies that allowed such a ‘dangerous’ situation to arise through their incompetence and inefficiency.