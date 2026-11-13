Insurance reforms: It's time to put accountability at the centre of improvement measures

Nearly 26 years after it was formed, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) seems ready to shift focus from developing the industry to holding it accountable.
Nearly 26 years after it was formed, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) seems ready to shift focus from developing the industry to holding it accountable.
In its consultation paper on distribution reforms, the regulator laid bare an endemic problem: insurance products are being mis-sold to consumers, while commissions to the intermediaries are growing faster than the industry that pays for it.
In its consultation paper on distribution reforms, the regulator laid bare an endemic problem: insurance products are being mis-sold to consumers, while commissions to the intermediaries are growing faster than the industry that pays for it.
Mint has long argued that life insurance policies are sold as investment traps with only a sliver of insurance, leaving customers to abandon them midway while intermediaries walk away with impunity.
The issue is particularly acute with banks, which have forced insurance onto borrowers and sold bundled insurance-cum-investment plans to ill-informed customers. Banks are among the largest distributors of financial products, and insurance offers some of the steepest commissions.
Yet, selling more life insurance plans has not translated into adequate protection for policyholders.
According to Irdai’s latest statistical handbook, life insurers’ assets under management more than tripled to ₹67.79 trillion in the decade ended fiscal 2025. Annual premium income rose 170% to ₹8.86 trillion over the period, driven by rising ticket sizes.
Yet, individual active policies barely moved, rising 0.2% to 326.9 million. This near-stagnation deserves attention, especially as Irdai’s consultation paper puts 61st month persistency at just 48%, meaning fewer than half of eligible policies remain active (in force) at that point.
For an industry built on long-term protection, this points to systemic failure. Fixing distribution is necessary, but so is product reform. The protection gap is stark.
A 2022 Swiss Re estimate places protection available as a share of protection needed at 9.2%. The industry’s growth numbers hide the fact that a large chunk of its customer base abandons policies it never understood.
Health insurance is emerging as another problem area. Its share in complaints reaching the insurance ombudsman more than doubled in five years to reach 62% in fiscal 2025.
More than half the complaints across various grievance redressal platforms are decided in policyholders’ favour, suggesting that customers have to fight insurers for a fair outcome. This raises questions about how insurers treat customers and how intermediaries sell policies that appear to serve neither the customer nor the insurer.
Customers are also feeling the strain of rising health insurance premiums. Here, too, the numbers raise questions: retail premiums have risen faster than group premiums, even though group policies have a higher claims ratio. Are retail customers paying more to subsidize group cover?
Irdai’s move to contain distribution costs is a welcome start. So is its decision to bring consumer representatives onto its Insurance Advisory Committee. Customers need insurance products they can understand, disclosures they can trust, and a regulator that holds insurers to account.
Irdai’s reports suggest it has the resources to strengthen oversight. Having taken the first step on distribution, the regulator must now put accountability at the centre of reform. A good place to start would be to make consumer-facing disclosures more meaningful and standardize the information insurers already report.