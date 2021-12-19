Insurgencies are defeated by democratic politics, not force

Why then must AFSPA be lifted? The army is the final option and must be used minimally, sparingly and for as short a duration as possible. You call the army in when a political crisis escalates into armed violence beyond the capability of state and Union police forces to handle. The army’s task is to force the violence down to levels that the police can manage, hand back control to the state government, and go back to its barracks. That is why a duration of six months is built into the legislation. If you need to deploy the army continuously for long years and decades, you either have a proxy war abetted by an external adversary or an abject failure of political leadership. In most cases in our north-eastern states, it is the latter. The army—and by extension AFSPA—can’t be deployed there forever. What does it say of the Indian republic if its most frequently encountered representative is a gun-toting soldier?