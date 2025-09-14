Diwali gift hampers get a makeover with insurgent brands

Move over, traditional gifting. With Diwali approaching, gifting is about to take centre stage, and a quiet revolution is underway. For decades, the same big names have dominated our gift hampers: Cadbury, Lay’s, Haldiram, and Coke. These are the brands our parents and grandparents trust. But what if, instead of the usual suspects, your holiday hamper contained something different?

Imagine a gift basket featuring brands like Soothys chocolates, Yoga Bar energy bars, Kapiva's health juices, Vadam’s Turmeric Ashwagandha Tea, Happilo trail mix, Snackables namkeen, and Minimalist face serums.

This is the Insurgent Gift Hamper.

The brands within it are not household names from a generation ago. Consulting firm Bain & Co. defines these insurgent brands as "winning the hearts of underserved customers in India." They operate with a sense of rebellion, poised to capture an outsized share of consumption growth, and they incorporate technology as a core part of their business model.

While a Diwali hamper is a great way to illustrate the power of these brands, they are not limited to food. Insurgent brands are disrupting every category, from fashion and jewellery to beauty, home decor, and electronics.

Over the last 15 years, more than 4,000 such brands have been registered in India, attracting $4.7 billion in venture capital and private equity funding.

The three eras

Why are these brands proliferating now? What makes them so successful, and why are investors chasing them?

To answer these questions, we must first understand India's three eras of brand development. First, the License Raj Era (Pre-liberalization). During this time of controlled capacity and prices, the primary focus for brands was simple availability. Distribution was key, with iconic brands like Cadbury, Surf, Red Label Tea, and Bajaj scooters dominating the landscape.

Second is the Mass Brands Era (Post-liberalization). With the liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s, shortages were no longer the main driver. This new era, combined with the rise of satellite television, allowed large companies to create mass-market brands. Brands like Nirma, Wheel, Tata Tea, and Maruti cars focused on reaching a large, homogeneous consumer base, often through small, affordable packs. Books like C.K. Prahalad's The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid chronicled this trend.

Today, we are in the Insurgent Era. As India's GDP and per capita income rose in the 2000s, a new generation of consumers—millennials and Gen Z—emerged with different values and expectations than their parents. The market now has three distinct consumer segments: wealthier Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. This new consumer landscape is the perfect breeding ground for insurgent brands.

Changing rules

Insurgent brands are rewriting the market rules by mastering four key pillars. They have mastered the art of consumer intimacy and edgy communication.

First, insurgent brands don't just sell products; they build relationships. They use technology like data scraping and social media analysis to understand their customers on a deeper level than traditional market research ever could. This allows them to create products that align with the values of Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise authenticity, sustainability, and social impact.

This generational divide in consumer values is not just a trend; formative experiences drive it. Gen X grew up with a focus on security and basic needs. In contrast, Millennials and Gen Z came of age with good availability, shifting their priorities to higher-order needs like social impact and self-actualisation. They seek brands that align with their beliefs and contribute to a better world, moving beyond just a product’s utility.

Second, these brands, born on social media, use sharp, edgy content to create a strong sense of community. Their communication isn't just about selling; it's about building a movement around shared values, turning customers into passionate brand advocates.

Besides, insurgent brands are lean and nimble. They can identify a consumer trend and launch a new product in record time, offering constant novelty and value that keep consumers engaged and excited. In the festive season, with rapidly changing trends, this ability is invaluable and helps insurgent brands score above the traditionalists.

Finally, insurgent brands have been omnichannel since day one. They use a digital-native approach to connect directly with customers, bypassing traditional retail bottlenecks and ensuring their products are always within reach.

Consumer connect

These aren't just business strategies but a fundamental shift in how brands connect with modern consumers. Traditional brands often lean on prestige and established luxury ideas for their Diwali campaigns. But insurgent brands use their core pillars to create a more personal, purpose-driven connection.

How might they do it in this festive season?

Take Kapiva, the ayurvedic brand targeting health-conscious millennials. Instead of traditional ads, they'd partner with health and wellness influencers to create educational content. This approach highlights the health benefits of their Ayurvedic products, positioning them as a thoughtful gift that supports well-being during the festive season. The campaign would leverage special gift bundles on their website to encourage direct-to-consumer gifting.

Organic India teas may centre their Diwali messages around “responsible celebration." Using their tagline, "Sirf Naam Se Nahi, Kaam Se Organic" (Organic by action, not just by name), they would connect with consumers' desire to make a positive impact, turning a simple gift into a statement of shared values.

Similarly, Sweet Karam Coffee (SKC), with a venerable grandmother as its brand protagonist, would launch a direct, heartfelt campaign highlighting the importance of Diwali traditions and family roots. By focusing on authenticity and nostalgia, they'd show how their products are more than just sweets and snacks—they are a link to heritage, playing a central role in glorious family traditions.

These examples show that insurgent brands are not just selling products; they are selling a purpose. By doing so, they empower consumers to become brand spokespeople and create a powerful network of advocates.

Insurgent gifts are rewriting the traditional brand landscape this festive season, one bold offering at a time. Are you ready to join the rebellion?

J. Suresh is an independent consultant, board member and senior adviser at the Boston Consulting Group based in Bengaluru.