Diwali gift hampers get a makeover with insurgent brands
As VC-backed ‘insurgent’ brands gain traction among urban affluent Indians, they are now jostling for space in the traditional festive season gift hamper. Younger Indians are increasingly turning to these new, savvier brands. What are the insurgents getting right?
Move over, traditional gifting. With Diwali approaching, gifting is about to take centre stage, and a quiet revolution is underway. For decades, the same big names have dominated our gift hampers: Cadbury, Lay’s, Haldiram, and Coke. These are the brands our parents and grandparents trust. But what if, instead of the usual suspects, your holiday hamper contained something different?
Imagine a gift basket featuring brands like Soothys chocolates, Yoga Bar energy bars, Kapiva's health juices, Vadam’s Turmeric Ashwagandha Tea, Happilo trail mix, Snackables namkeen, and Minimalist face serums.
This is the Insurgent Gift Hamper.
The brands within it are not household names from a generation ago. Consulting firm Bain & Co. defines these insurgent brands as "winning the hearts of underserved customers in India." They operate with a sense of rebellion, poised to capture an outsized share of consumption growth, and they incorporate technology as a core part of their business model.
While a Diwali hamper is a great way to illustrate the power of these brands, they are not limited to food. Insurgent brands are disrupting every category, from fashion and jewellery to beauty, home decor, and electronics.
Over the last 15 years, more than 4,000 such brands have been registered in India, attracting $4.7 billion in venture capital and private equity funding.