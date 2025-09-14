Diwali gift hampers get a makeover with insurgent brands

Second is the Mass Brands Era (Post-liberalization). With the liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s, shortages were no longer the main driver. This new era, combined with the rise of satellite television, allowed large companies to create mass-market brands. Brands like Nirma, Wheel, Tata Tea, and Maruti cars focused on reaching a large, homogeneous consumer base, often through small, affordable packs. Books like C.K. Prahalad's The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid chronicled this trend.