Integrating vocational education in school education would serve India well
Summary
- Mainstreaming vocational education will do away with the 'philosophical bias' it suffers today. The National Curriculum Framework takes the economic well-being of students well into account.
The National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCF) integrates Vocation Education (VE) in the curriculum of Indian schools. Why? Because for most children, gainful employment after completing school is critical. Also, because even those who don’t need to earn their livelihood immediately after school are better prepared for life with the knowledge and capacities that VE develops.