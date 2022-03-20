It’s a simple question, but one that is pertinent: Is social integration a precursor to equality, or should we seek to create separate enclaves and empower communities within those structures? We ask this question, for we strive to attain full economic and political equality in our country.

The answer is also as simple as the question itself: integration is desirable, integration is the solution. For the longest time, almost all remedies to inequality have been proposed by looking at the temporality of the issue, forgetting that inequality is more structural than ad interim.

In part, the idea of integration attempts to offer an egalitarian society where the gains of development are distributed equitably and not concentrated in some pockets. This structural change rests on a clear delineation between the public and private sphere where identities or identity signifiers are not at the core of one’s choices; we move towards what it means to be a part of a whole, instead of separate compartments that resemble a honeycomb. It intends to include those who are excluded from social progress on account of ethnocentrism.

In a globalized world, integration is often confused with assimilation, which we want to stay away from. Instead, what is proposed here is a process of comprehensive integration, where upward mobility is not restricted by cultural markers or neighbourhoods. It is essential to erase the distinctions that inhibit growth and mobility for differences to blur.

Interestingly, studies from the United States that have mapped the mobility and integration of African-American households coming out of predominantly African-American localities have found that they have performed better after they left their gated hoods. This also leads to another remarkable enquiry in understanding the observed correlation between the expression of identities and their association with specific urban spaces.

The perception that an integrative society limits personal expression is the result of a misnomer. Rather, it fosters individual identity while also stressing that an integrated public space promotes holistic development that cannot happen in stagnant and closed-off enclaves. It is not for sameness but for the sake of equality that we place emphasis on integration, which is uniform in its broad character while being heterogenous in composition. The confluence of an assortment of traditions into one integrated whole encourages an ever-growing creative economy that rests on talent, technology and tolerance. Integrated urban spaces thrive in tolerant environments and strengthen social connectivity.

From a developmental point of view, the Indian experience of structural quasi-federalism that made special provisions for specific states of the country has highlighted diversities and irregularities in developmental outcomes when compared to fully integrated states. If one is to compare a state like Goa, which in 1961 was among the last to be integrated with India (Sikkim followed a little over a decade later in 1975) with the country’s north-eastern states that enjoy a set of special rights under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution, a variation in their overall development and economic growth is visible. With the latter states still suffering from bouts of severe political instability and turmoil, progress has not been able to reach these states as it has in the rest of India.

The degree of integration therefore becomes vital for equitable development with no cultural barriers to growth. The idea at large is to structure the country’s civil and political society in such a way that multiple segments do not distort the whole.

Deeply cultural countries of the East and south-east Asia like China, Japan and South Korea have not only achieved high levels of economic growth sustained for several decades, but have also enjoyed the fruits of Western-led processes of globalization by creating open and formal public spaces that are neither embedded in religiosity nor defined by cultural boundaries. These societies tend to be more gender-inclusive as well.

While the emphasis we place is on full integration, the idea is certainly not to antagonize the importance of culture in a society. Even in India, cultural diversity is not only celebrated, but it is also constitutionally empowered. Therefore, the purpose here is to redirect the discourse from cultural chauvinism to a harmonious balance between integration with society while retaining elements of personal identity in the private sphere.

Such a call is made in order to help let differences fade away that generate stereotypes and restrict growth and mobility. Additionally, an integrative society symbolizes a unity that shapes a public discourse emerging from a conflation of multiple cultures.

It also helps remove inhibitions and fears that may attend diverse interactions, aims to bring everyone to the same level, and enhances access to resources and opportunities in ways that are not possible in an entirely segmented society.

Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy are, respectively, chair, Institute for Competitiveness, India, and visiting scholar and lecturer, Stanford University; and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India

