Integrative development could lead us to achieve shared growth

From a developmental point of view, the Indian experience of structural quasi-federalism that made special provisions for specific states of the country has highlighted diversities and irregularities in developmental outcomes when compared to fully integrated states. If one is to compare a state like Goa, which in 1961 was among the last to be integrated with India (Sikkim followed a little over a decade later in 1975) with the country’s north-eastern states that enjoy a set of special rights under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution, a variation in their overall development and economic growth is visible. With the latter states still suffering from bouts of severe political instability and turmoil, progress has not been able to reach these states as it has in the rest of India.