Mint Quick Edit | SoftBank’s Intel bet: What’s inside?
Can this US chipmaker, an also-ran of the AI age, stage a comeback? Whether or not its survival is at stake, it’s a high-risk, high-return play in a globally prized sector.
Having fallen behind in the AI chip race, might Intel be poised for a comeback? Big money is flowing in. On Tuesday, Japan’s SoftBank announced a $2 billion investment in the American chipmaker. Separately, the US government is reportedly eyeing a 10% stake worth $10 billion in the company.