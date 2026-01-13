Intellectual property rights have a downside: They slow innovation down in fast-evolving sectors
Patent law was built for an era when invention was slow, costly and uncertain. But as AI compresses discovery timelines and slashes trial-and-error, the same 20-year legal monopolies that once rewarded ingenuity have begun over-shielding incumbents in ways that retard innovation and broader progress
Science and technology have advanced most reliably when carried out in the open. Isaac Newton was only able to publish Principia Mathematica because he was able to “stand on the shoulders of giants," such as Galileo and Kepler, who had made their own work public.