The reality was somewhat less impressive. The patent Watt was granted in 1769 for his invention was framed in terms so broad that it encompassed all of steam power. When it was due to expire, he successfully lobbied British Parliament to extend it until 1800. During those three decades, innovations in steam engine design slowed perceptibly as Watt worked diligently to block the efforts of other engineers who were looking to develop smaller, cheaper and more efficient steam engines.