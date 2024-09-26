Intel’s foundry shake-up doesn’t go far enough
SummaryPutting the company’s business of making chips for other companies into a subsidiary feels like a hedge. It’s better for Intel to get out of the business.
The prospect of an Intel takeover obscures the most important question about the company’s future: whether it can make its three-year-old effort to manufacture chips for other companies stand up.
