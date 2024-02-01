Opinion
Interim budget 2024: It makes an impressive effort on a key front
Summary
- Its highlight is its proposed path of fiscal consolidation towards the government’s deficit target of 4.5%-of-GDP by 2025-26.
The interim budget seeks a vote on account through an appropriation bill, to authorize expenditures until a new government takes over after the general election in the first quarter of the next fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).
