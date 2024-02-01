Interim budget 2024: It makes an impressive effort on a key front

The fiscal deficit projected for next year, at 5.1% of nominal GDP, is consistent with the government’s terminal cap of 4.5% of GDP in FY26. But nominal GDP in FY25, the crucial denominator, is estimated at ₹327.7 trillion, assuming a growth rate of 10.5% over the (first advance estimate of) nominal GDP in the current year. That nominal growth rate is broadly consistent with the RBI projections at Davos on 17 January of real GDP growth in FY25 of 7%, and range-bound inflation by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). But the GDP deflator may be well below CPI inflation. Take the current year, where nominal GDP grew at 8.9%, a mere 1.6% higher than real growth of 7.3%, when CPI inflation as estimated by the RBI is at 5.4%. In the face of this uncertainty about the nominal GDP, it is the absolute fiscal deficit that has to be watched rather than the percentage.