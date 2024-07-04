The new government should act to broaden India’s fiscal agenda
Summary
- The full budget is expected to be directionally in line with the interim one, although exam paper leaks and the climate crisis demand fiscal provisions for tackling these challenges. Every budget move should be evaluated against the backdrop of the monster that is global warming.
The final Union Budget for the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25 will be presented in the monsoon session of Parliament starting 22 July. It is expected to conform to the interim Budget presented before the elections by the same finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. But there have been some developments post the election process which call for new initiatives.