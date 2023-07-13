Interim orders should not undermine the Rule of Law

India is governed by the Rule of Law, right? We have laws made by a democratically elected Parliament and an independent judiciary that decides on disputes in accordance with laws framed by Parliament. But do these two factors constitute the totality of the Rule of Law?

The legal process in India is often protracted. High pendency of cases is both a symptom and a cause. So what, one may argue. The wheels of law may grind exceedingly slowly, but at least they grind surely, don’t they? Not really. The duration of litigation has profound implications for the deliverance and quality of justice.

Well aware of delays in final adjudication but keen to ensure effective judicial remedies, courts rely on interim orders or ‘reliefs’ to preserve and safeguard the interest of litigants. This shift from Rule of Law to Rule of Interim Law has its own challenges. An interim order, when passed in favour of the losing party in the final judgement, can effectively nullify any relief granted in the final judgement. We can examine two examples that illustrate the detrimental consequences of delays and interim orders.

Sunita and Vishal entered a contract where Sunita promised to give Vishal 20% of her company’s shares under certain conditions. Vishal filed a civil suit to enforce the contract, and in the interim, the court prevented Sunita from changing her company’s capital structure. After 30 years, the court ruled in favour of Sunita, but due to economic changes, the value of the company and its shares had eroded. Sunita suffered a huge financial loss despite winning the suit.

In the next instance, a landlady wanted to evict a tenant to live in her own apartment. The court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo until the final determination of the suit, meaning the tenant could continue residing, but would have to compensate the landlady if he lost the case. After 60 years, the landlady wins the suit, but she has already struggled for years with legal and rental expenses. Even if she receives compensation and possession of the property, it may not compensate for the years of struggle. The benefits of the judgement may be more relevant for her heirs.

The examples demonstrate a distinct feature of the practice of Indian law, setting it apart from other liberal democracies: the time span between an initial hearing on interim reliefs and the final binding judgement, post all appeals. At worst, this timeline extends beyond the lifetime of the litigant.

From a legal perspective, interim reliefs and final reliefs vary widely in terms of the discretionary powers exercisable by courts. In the case of final reliefs, courts are strictly bound by precedential value and are generally averse to carving out exceptions to established principles. Courts have wider discretionary powers to grant interim relief based on the unique facts and circumstances of the case. Even with the best of intentions, arbitrariness may seep into the decision-making.

This situation poses a different challenge in the Indian context, both in terms of legal and business strategy and tactics. Since interim orders acquire disproportionate importance, they become central to the negotiating strategy for business and legal purposes. It all boils down to getting a favourable interim order in the initial stage of a dispute, in the form of a bail, stay or an injunction. It is routine for an interim order itself to traverse all layers of the appeal process, prolonging the outcome of the main litigation. From a business perspective, the aim is to trap the other party in a legal cobweb from which it cannot extricate itself. This is especially relevant when contesting parties have an asymmetrical ability to wait out the process. The final legal outcome becomes a distant, faint objective.

All this contributes to prolonged legal uncertainty, which is heightened when specific cases are sometimes prioritized because of wider implications. This unpredictability is bad for business and maintenance of public order. What is the solution? Reducing pendency and adoption of alternative dispute resolutions (ADRs) are two remedies that have been in the works, one without much success and the other without significant uptake. Are there any other unexplored options to deal with the current situation?

Can new technologies like artificial generative intelligence (AGI) be used to provide a draft final order to assist a judge in the final pronouncement and also the interim order, so as to minimize divergence between reliefs afforded at each stage? AGI tools can be used to indicate statistically probable final orders in cases like the examples mentioned earlier by considering the facts and circumstances of each case. They could enable courts to make more informed decisions on interim orders. This would minimize divergence between different orders and also the typical distortions seen in elongated cases.

The problem has become acute and warrants an urgent solution. Erosion of public trust in the legal process undermines the fundamental purpose of law: maintaining order and administering justice.

By tackling prolonged litigation and its heavy reliance on interim orders, India can enhance the efficiency of its legal system, fostering a fair and accessible framework for resolving disputes. Such reforms will help the legal system uphold the Rule of Law and hold public confidence.

