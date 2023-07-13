Interim orders should not undermine the Rule of Law

This situation poses a different challenge in the Indian context, both in terms of legal and business strategy and tactics. Since interim orders acquire disproportionate importance, they become central to the negotiating strategy for business and legal purposes. It all boils down to getting a favourable interim order in the initial stage of a dispute, in the form of a bail, stay or an injunction. It is routine for an interim order itself to traverse all layers of the appeal process, prolonging the outcome of the main litigation. From a business perspective, the aim is to trap the other party in a legal cobweb from which it cannot extricate itself. This is especially relevant when contesting parties have an asymmetrical ability to wait out the process. The final legal outcome becomes a distant, faint objective.