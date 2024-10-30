Census call: India’s emergence must get its balancing act right
Summary
- As India’s next headcount looms as the precursor to a big power reset, with its inevitable political fallout, let’s focus on balancers like migration. We need a more even distribution of population and economic prosperity across the country.
The Union government is reportedly planning to conduct India’s much-delayed decadal census exercise in 2025 and complete it the year after. This decision, welcome as it is in view of the criticality of Census data for a host of policy calls, especially welfare-related, is likely to open a can of worms.