Census call: India’s emergence must get its balancing act right

The Union government is reportedly planning to conduct India’s much-delayed decadal census exercise in 2025 and complete it the year after. This decision, welcome as it is in view of the criticality of Census data for a host of policy calls, especially welfare-related, is likely to open a can of worms.

This is because of the Vajpayee government’s 2002 decision that delimitation would be undertaken following the “first census after 2026."

Given the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s much stronger base in north India than in the south, any re-drawing of Parliamentary seats based on an updated headcount will work in the BJP’s favour.

Hence, notwithstanding the urgent need for delimitation to qualify as a truly representative democracy—instead of some members of the Lok Sabha representing many more people than others—the northward tilt in power it would imply is sure to be controversial.

It is this fear of a diminished voice at the Centre that recently led the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to urge people in their states to go for larger families.

However, as D. Subbarao, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, argued in a newspaper op-ed, the country still has a population problem; and the solution “is not for states that have reduced family sizes to engineer a population reversal; the solution… is to even the distribution of population across the country."

How does one do that? Subbarao suggests greater internal migration, citing the example of the US, which largely owes its position as the top global power to being a melting pot of ethnicity, religion, language and more. On paper, this seems like an ideal way out.

Unlike the US, which attracts people from other countries, our internal migrants are from other states. As equal citizens of India, we all have the fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution to “move freely throughout the territory of India."

People have the “liberty to move within the country, reside in any part of India, and settle in any place of their choice." In practice, though, this glosses over the tensions that a large-scale influx can result in, especially in a country as diverse as ours, where new entrants often have little in common with local residents—even if we all call ourselves Indian.

Outbursts against those perceived as ‘outsiders’ do occur. Some of them turn violent. Tamil Nadu had anti-Hindi riots in the 1960s. Karnataka’s capital Bangalore in 2012 saw north-easterners who felt threatened leave in large numbers and this city has had recent eruptions of language parochialism, with hoardings vandalized that were not in Kannada or which did not give the local script prominence.

Never mind that, like Latin-Americans in the US, the economic contribution of migrants is so vital that if they were to depart en masse, local economies may collapse. Migration is value additive.

So, what is the answer? Apart from a return to the three-language formula that gave equal status to English, Hindi and the local language, with Hindi speakers in northern states required to learn another Indian language, we need better balanced regional development, both economic and social.

Not only will this relieve people of pressure to move in search of jobs and better lives, it may also reduce gaps in attitudes and outlooks between locals in more prosperous parts of India and the rest.

Ultimately, though, we will all have to let our identity as Indians assert itself over other identities—and this identity must remain resolutely inclusive.