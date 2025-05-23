Mint Quick Edit | ‘Heart Lamp’: A Booker prize for empathy and light
SummaryThis year’s International Booker Prize was awarded to Banu Mushtaq’s ‘Heart Lamp,’ a collection of short stories written in Kannada. As with Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand,’ it lights up a path we should be glad literature is taking.
This year’s winner of the International Booker Prize, Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp, is the first ever short-story collection to have received this award. It is also the first Kannada title to do so. Translated into English by Deepa Bhasthi, this work of fiction tells stories of everyday Muslim women in South India.