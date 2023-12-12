International law is failing displaced Gazans and it's time to act
Summary
- About 80% of the Gazan population has been displaced by the ongoing war. It’s a moral imperative to alleviate the sufferings of Gaza’s people.
When the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended on 1 December, 1.8 million Gazans had been displaced by the war—about 80% of Gaza’s population. Many fled to southern Gaza after Israel issued a warning about military operations in the north. Last week, Israel began a ground offensive into southern Gaza, disturbing what safety residents of Gaza had left and compounding a dire humanitarian crisis.