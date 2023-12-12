International law is failing displaced Gazans and it's time to act

To see how international law falls short, let’s start with Israel’s 13 October warning to residents of northern Gaza to flee to the south on just 24 hours’ notice. This warning was impossible for 1.1 million people to follow and was reported in some outlets as illegal. The legal requirement is that such warnings must be “effective," which means only that a population receives them. The law of war does not require these warnings to actually be followed—or that civilians practically be able to follow them. In short, the law of war is not sufficient to protect people living in combat zones.