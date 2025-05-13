The IMF’s Pakistan loan spotlights the case for voting power reform
SummaryFor too long has the International Monetary Fund (IMF) been dominated by a handful of rich countries. But a multilateral institution whose decisions reflect outdated economic realities can’t serve the interests of its members well. An upcoming review offers the Fund a chance to restructure itself.
The year 2019 saw the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approve a $6 billion bailout for Pakistan while the country was grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for allowing terror financing. The IMF thus helped stabilize a government under worldwide observation for harbouring extremist groups.