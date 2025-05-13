The IMF’s Pakistan loan spotlights the case for voting power reform

History has repeated itself. India’s rare public abstention on last week’s $2.4 billion IMF loan to Pakistan is part of a concerning trend whereby geopolitical convenience trumps moral clarity. It highlights a fundamental institutional flaw: the IMF continues to operate in accordance with the power hierarchy that emerged after World War II, with the result that legitimate Global South voices are frequently ignored and its conditionalities seem too selective. The Fund must alter its quotas and board seats and change its moral compass if it is to remain relevant in a multipolar age.