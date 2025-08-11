Trump’s trade jolt should spark off reforms in India’s energy sector
Economic resilience demands a competitive economy. India’s energy sector could play a key role in this quest if we optimize policy to reduce both India’s cost base and carbon emissions. Here’s what should be done.
International trade volatility, especially the imposition of hefty tariffs by the US on Indian exports, has drawn attention back to economic reforms that would lower our cost base and help businesses compete in markets overseas. This must be done even as we decarbonize our economy—which draws energy costs into focus.