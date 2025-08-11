Trump’s trade jolt should spark off reforms in India’s energy sector

Utilities could also be pushed by the Centre’s power-reform package to bill EV charging stations less. Reduced tailpipe emissions will have a muffled impact on the climate so long as 70% of EV power is produced by coal-fired plants. To ease this green transition, low-carbon pathways should act as Bailey bridges. For example, trucks, the backbone of our road haulage, could use LNG before going electric, which is an uphill task despite the Centre’s new push. All in all, we must optimize our energy path to meet both economic and climate goals.