Internationalize the rupee while a BRICS currency loses traction4 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:12 PM IST
The BRICS proposal is likely to stay a non-starter but India has opportunities of its own to pursue
Earlier this month the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a report on the rupee’s internationalization. If our currency is used to settle our export/import transactions, it shifts exchange-rate risk to our counterparts, which is a big plus for our firms. In parallel, there has also been talk about a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) currency along special-drawing-rights lines. We should focus on popularizing the rupee as a means of bilateral exchange ahead of a BRICS currency. For the latter to succeed, the national currencies of all members must first have mutual acceptance within the group and also internationally.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×