Internationalize the rupee while a BRICS currency loses traction

An SDR-style reserve with BRICS currencies managed by themselves would need complete trust among the countries of this bloc. But marked differences in foreign and trade policies prevail among them, especially between India and China. Till recently, New Delhi refused to settle trade with Russia in yuan. As per media reports, India now pays 10% of oil imports from Russia in yuan. New Delhi and Moscow recently suspended talks on settling their bilateral trade in rupees. Also remember, India did not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), fearing that a trade imbalance with China could lead to a surge in imports. Nonetheless, India’s bilateral trade deficit with China has been ballooning and is expected to have touched $1 billion in 2022-23. BRICS citizens would also have to be ready to trade in the BRICS currency rather than USD or euro. Given how the latter two serve as stores of value, would Indian traders want to do that?