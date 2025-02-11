Opinion
Is anybody out there? The once bustling internet has been falling silent
Summary
- Fermi’s Paradox, posed in the context of alien life, now applies online as well. Trolls have pushed many of us to stay off the social media radar. When norms of civility go missing, why attract unnecessary attention?
Sometimes, hoping for civil engagement on the internet is like shouting into space. Every attempt at communication draws responses that feel alien—like unfamiliar aggressors attacking us in an unknown language.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more