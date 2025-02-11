Is anybody out there? The once bustling internet has been falling silent

There are an estimated 100-400 billion stars in the Milky Way and over 100 billion such galaxies in the observable universe. Statistically, at least one (if not millions) of galaxies should contain within them planets capable of supporting life. Why, then, is it that we have yet to see signs of extra-terrestrial life? If Earth is not the only habitable planet on which life could have evolved, where—as Fermi so succinctly asked—is everyone else?