Opinion
Skill boost: Internships are a win-win for job seekers and employers
Summary
- The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) announced in the budget is a transformative effort to address youth unemployment and skill gaps in India. On-the-job learning can enhance productivity and standards of living, helping reduce inequality and poverty.
Skill development today forms the basis for rapid socioeconomic growth in a country. Disruptive changes and a structural transformation are leading to a new work order, increasing the significance of developing a skilled ecosystem.
