Intervention does push deprivation levels down

The Niti Aayog released a report on Monday saying that ‘multidimensional poverty’ in India had dropped to about 15% in 2019-21 from almost a quarter in 2015-16, with data drawn from two successive National Family Health Surveys. The think-tank’s second such study, its time-span does not capture pandemic scars. Nor should it be confused with poverty estimates that go by what people consume or the money they need to get by. Instead, broadly based on a UNDP model, it places a lens on deprivation to offer a snapshot of how India’s worst off are faring on ‘dimensions’ clubbed under indicators of health, education and standard of living. Although its formula is open to critique, its examination of specific aspects of indigence makes it a useful welfare-policy aid. While our gains on health counts like nutrition, maternal health and child-and-adolescent mortality have been modest, with nutritive inadequacies an especially stark let-down, we made impressive progress on sanitation and access to cooking fuel. In 2015-16, almost 52% lacked sanitation by the study’s yardstick; five years later, just over 30% were found deprived of it. Access to cooking fuel improved by nearly 15 percentage points, down from about 60% deprivation. Both fields saw big interventions mounted by the Centre in mission mode.

The Narendra Modi administration made it clear after assuming power that welfare outlays would not be reduced in favour of a market trickle-down. What took observers by surprise was the scale at which such programmes were launched, the publicity they were given and the outreach efforts made to mobilize action. The uptake of our Swachh Bharat Mission, which envisioned an India free of open defecation and drafted Mahatma Gandhi’s advice on hygiene to the cause, showed how setting a ‘stretch’ target could give even a public endeavour an air of resolute urgency. Toilet construction along with water provision under Jal Jeevan was phase one. Waste disposal is now the Mission’s focus, with the ministry of jal shakti offering regular updates on how many Indian villages have made the cut. Although deficiencies in disposal systems glare out across the country, as revealed by urban downpours, the Mission deserves credit for drawing multitudes out of insanitary conditions. Likewise, India’s jump in cooking gas connections largely has the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to thank. Going by government data, nearly 96 million kitchens had been enlisted under it by end-2022, more than half of all new additions since 2014, saving many of our have-nots from woodfire fumes.

High-profile packages held out widely have clearly made a difference. But the Centre’s welfare mix also features a few apparent laggards. According to the Niti Aayog’s report, housing deprivation declined by only a bit more than 4 percentage points over five years, though the PM Awas Yojana unveiled in 2016 was given top billing and allotted large sums by central budgets. This is a slower moving variable, but how people live is a major standard-of-living marker. By most accounts, rural India has indeed seen an accelerated shift from mud to pucca dwellings, with subsidized Awas loans taken for it, but this story is marred by tales of poor cost forecasts (and overruns) and unforeseen risks of local corruption. Given its credit component, Awas can be tracked financially; still, a default rate that isn’t alarming as loans swell does not mean it’s a success. If deprivation has many angles to it, so do relief plans.