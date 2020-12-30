Intimations of India as an economic exception

The notion of an exceptional India, as it were, can be traced back to the observations of Adam Smith in his 1776 classic The Wealth of Nations. His main analysis was of the low prices of food, labour and manufactures seen in ‘Industan’, and also of the high prices of precious metals, explained chiefly by scarcity in relation to demand. But he also bemoaned a weak urge among Indians to “better their condition", touching upon a kind of fatalism that could plausibly weaken the Invisible Hand’s efficiency in making the most of self-interest. Though our behaviour today is a far cry from that in the 18th century, maskless multitudes milling around lately in public places have revived concerns of our general disposition. To the mind of John Maynard Keynes, India’s poverty was largely on account of locked-up capital, kept out of productive reach. In his 1936 General Theory, he described India as “an example of a country impoverished by a preference for liquidity amounting to so strong a passion that even an enormous and chronic influx of precious metals has been insufficient to bring down the rate of interest to a level which was compatible with the growth of real wealth." That was decades ago, and our cost of capital has fallen since. Yet, value-losing cash hoarded in anxiety—at home and banks—has sneaked back upon us in these covid times, lulling the ‘disquietude’ Keynes wrote about.