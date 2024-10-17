Gutfeel advice: Make space for intuition in a data-dazzled world
Summary
- Data can dissect problems, identify patterns and provide clarity in a way that intuition cannot. But when confronted with abstract issues or when the data available is irrelevant, the best choice is often one that feels right—a judgement that comes from the depth of experience.
I am often confronted by my data-loving friends with the question: “How can you trust just a feeling or go with anecdotal demonstration of an idea?" They are experts in their respective fields, trained to analyse data with precision, and use it as the bedrock of their decision-making processes.