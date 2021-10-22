Invasion of J&K in 1947: Does the date matter?

Many commentators also feel comfortable calling 22 October as the day of invasion because they see the request to India for help by Maharaja Hari Singh and the signing of the Instrument of Accession a bit later as consequences of the invasion. Here again, we tend to ignore that Maharaja Hari Singh had toured Poonch-Mirpur after the loss of Owen Pattan and Sensa and had requested the Indian government to help. A battalion from Patiala Forces did arrive in Jammu around 15 October and an artillery battery too reached Srinagar on 17 October. Unfortunately, it was because of an unwarranted hard stand taken by Jawaharlal Nehru that the signing of the instrument got delayed till 26 October. The state’s Deputy PM R.L. Batra had been sent by Maharaja Hari Singh to Delhi to open talks for accession well before 22 October and soon after the invasion on 8 October. Had there not been the delays because of Nehru insisting on obtaining the concurrence of Sheikh Abdullah, the state would have possibly acceded to the Union much before 22 October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}