Invest in women for a gender dividend to transform India

In the 1990s, South Korea faced a pivotal moment in its economic development. At the time, the country was rapidly industrializing and seeking ways to sustain its economic growth. Recognizing the untapped potential of half its population, South Korea embarked on a series of reforms aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce and promoting gender equality. One of Seoul’s key initiatives was the revision of its Equal Employment Act in 1999, which strengthened protections against gender discrimination in the workplace and encouraged the hiring and promotion of women. Additionally, the government invested in childcare facilities and parental leave policies, making it easier for women to balance work and family responsibilities.

The results of these efforts were transformative. By the early 2000s, South Korea’s female labour force participation rate had increased significantly, contributing to the country’s economic growth and resilience. The increased participation of women in the country’s workforce not only brought in new talent and perspectives, but also led to a more diverse and dynamic economy.

Moreover, the emphasis on gender equality extended beyond the workforce. Education reforms ensured that girls had equal access to quality education, leading to a highly educated female population that further fuelled economic development. Today, South Korea is known for its technological advancements and innovative industries, a testament to the power of increasing women’s participation in the workforce and investing in gender equality.

“Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," is this year’s international clarion call on gender equity, and it demands urgent action. In India, despite commendable advancements, the shadow of gender inequality and discrimination looms large, particularly in access to health, education, and economic opportunities. The deep-rooted patriarchal structure of Indian society that has given rise to unfavourable social norms worsens this inequality. According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), in 2019-21, almost one in four women aged 20-24 were married before 18, around 8% of women aged 15-19 were mothers or pregnant within the past 12 months of the survey, and 59% of young women aged 15-19 were anaemic. The NHFS-5 also highlights that nearly 30% of married women aged 18-49 have experienced domestic and/or sexual violence, and about 12% of currently married women are unable to participate in three key household decisions: healthcare for themselves, making major household purchases, and visits to family or relatives. Only 54% of women have access to mobile phones for their personal use. These numbers paint a picture of a society where a large proportion of women, despite their undeniable potential, remain marginalized.

Such disparities hinder women’s economic participation. According to the 2023 Gender Gap report, India has achieved only 36.7% of gender parity in economic participation, which means that the country lags behind even many of the world’s least developed countries on this count. According to the International Labour Organisation, only 24% of women participate in the paid labour market, and earn about 33% less than men. While 80% of economically active women are in agriculture, just 13% own agricultural land, according to a study by Oxfam India.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment are standalone goals among the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (Goal 5: Gender Equality) and are duly recognized as instrumental in achieving other SDGs related to health, education, poverty eradication, economic empowerment, peace and justice, among others. With the government aiming for a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047, our investments in gender parity assume heightened importance.

To leverage a ‘gender dividend’—the economic and social benefits of closing gender gaps in an economy—India must prioritize policies and actions focused on women and girls, supported by strong investments. The country should adopt a ‘life-cycle’ approach for empowerment at every life stage and provide gender-responsive work environments with improved financial access.

Investment in girls’ secondary education is crucial, given the correlation between education and delayed marriage. Enabling girls to complete at least senior secondary education will help them gain financial independence. We also need to generate decent work for women, especially close to their homes, backed by adequate investments in reducing the burden of domestic work and child care.

Comprehensive sexuality education should be included in school curricula and for out-of-school adolescents. This is essential for adolescents to develop the knowledge, attitudes, skills and values needed for their health and well-being, and for normalizing conversations around sexual and reproductive health. Expanding access to modern family planning methods is critical, as 9% of women are still deprived of it. The success of Mission Parivar Vikas suggests the potential for further improvements and scaling up, with specific geographical and population contexts kept in mind. Social and behavioural change campaigns are also vital to counter regressive social norms that often lead to early marriages, unwanted pregnancies and gender-based violence.

We need concerted action. Let us reaffirm our commitment to invest in women and accelerate progress towards a more equitable society.