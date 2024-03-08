Invest in women for a gender dividend to transform India
Summary
- South Korea’s policy dedication to gender parity in the 1990s serves as an example for India to emulate. Increased women’s labour force participation gave its economy a new dynamism.
In the 1990s, South Korea faced a pivotal moment in its economic development. At the time, the country was rapidly industrializing and seeking ways to sustain its economic growth. Recognizing the untapped potential of half its population, South Korea embarked on a series of reforms aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce and promoting gender equality. One of Seoul’s key initiatives was the revision of its Equal Employment Act in 1999, which strengthened protections against gender discrimination in the workplace and encouraged the hiring and promotion of women. Additionally, the government invested in childcare facilities and parental leave policies, making it easier for women to balance work and family responsibilities.