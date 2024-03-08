Invest in women for a gender dividend to transform India

“Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," is this year’s international clarion call on gender equity, and it demands urgent action. In India, despite commendable advancements, the shadow of gender inequality and discrimination looms large, particularly in access to health, education, and economic opportunities. The deep-rooted patriarchal structure of Indian society that has given rise to unfavourable social norms worsens this inequality. According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), in 2019-21, almost one in four women aged 20-24 were married before 18, around 8% of women aged 15-19 were mothers or pregnant within the past 12 months of the survey, and 59% of young women aged 15-19 were anaemic. The NHFS-5 also highlights that nearly 30% of married women aged 18-49 have experienced domestic and/or sexual violence, and about 12% of currently married women are unable to participate in three key household decisions: healthcare for themselves, making major household purchases, and visits to family or relatives. Only 54% of women have access to mobile phones for their personal use. These numbers paint a picture of a society where a large proportion of women, despite their undeniable potential, remain marginalized.