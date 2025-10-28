Gold’s FOMO syndrome: But is it still a worthy investment at this stage?
The fear of missing out is all too real. Glittery gold price peaks have drawn investors to get a piece of the action, but history offers a sobering reminder: the metal’s shine often fades as quickly as it flares. Over long spans, there are better bets.
When I can’t listen to a podcast without someone trying to sell me gold, when money managers tell me clients are ‘jonesing’ for the shiny metal and when friends call to ask what I think about buying it, I know without looking at a single chart that the price of gold has gone vertical and that FOMO has set in. The fear of missing out, i.e.