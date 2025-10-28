But there are devils in the details. For one, gold and bonds are not interchangeable. Gold was more than three times as volatile as bonds over the past six decades, as measured by annualized standard deviation. Gold paid investors 8.5% a year over that time, 2.1 percentage points better than bonds for its additional volatility. Investors who swap bonds for gold can expect higher returns but should also brace for a bumpier ride. Gold resembles stocks more than bonds in terms of risk, although stocks have been better performers.