Investing for absolute returns can liberate investors
Summary
- Chasing relative returns, with index performance to be beaten, tends to keep fund managers bound to big-cap stocks. Absolute-return investing offers more freedom but can be more challenging too
In my early days as an investment analyst, I was once pitching a stock to my fund manager boss. Two minutes into the pitch, he asked me “What’s the weight?" I had no idea what he was talking about and so I later asked one of my senior colleagues what he meant. Most institutional investing in India is of the relative return type, which means that every fund is benchmarked against an index and a fund manager’s competence or otherwise is measured by how well he or she performs against the benchmark. Hence the oft-asked question in investment discussions is the one my boss had asked me. It meant: How large is the stock in the benchmark index?