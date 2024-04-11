Investing for absolute returns can liberate investors

Apart from ‘index weight,’ other words that entered my investing lexicon were ‘overweight’ and ‘underweight.’ If the index weight of a certain stock is 3% and it is 5% of your fund, you are 2% overweight. Similarly, if it is just 2% of it, you are 1% underweight. To be honest, I struggled to grasp the concept of ‘underweight,’ as it suggested that the fund manager does not like the stock and yet holds it. The buy side marketing machinery will spin some version of ‘the fund manager is cautiously optimistic’ to justify the weightage, but the truth is that such positions are risk management placeholders. If, for whatever reason, the stock does well, the fund manager does not want to lag the index and so allocates some capital to it. It might be worthwhile to check what proportion of your fund portfolio comprises underweight names because that is a sub-optimal way of allocating money.