Investing in small caps: Opportunities and challenges6 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:17 AM IST
In bad times, you will not only get valuations in your favor but also liquidity given that flows would be negative and funds would come out to sell stocks at whatever price possible even at some impact cost.
While there is a lot of investor’s focus on finding gems or the next multibaggers within the small cap space, what needs to be kept in mind is that small cap universe (companies ranked 250 to 500 based on market capitalisation) forms only ~ 8.8% of the profit pool and 9.5% of market cap pool. 74.9% of profit pool and 72.4% of market cap pool still lies in the large cap space (top 100 companies by market capitalisation).