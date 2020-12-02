Investing lessons the market cycle in 2020 threw up

A lot of investors witnessed a correction of this magnitude for the first time. Such market conditions act as a real test for investors. During this sharp drop, investors took either of two extreme routes. Some held their nerves and continued with their investment, while others decided to exit. While panic and nervousness due to market movements is natural, selling in a falling market is certainly not the right thing to do. In fact, such occasions should be used as opportunities to add more equity to the portfolio, if possible, and that is what experienced investors did during the market correction from March to May. The valuations of stocks were very attractive with PE of Sensex in the range of 15-20 times then. These investments would have generated 30-60% return so far, depending on when they were done.