Investing success: Skill, luck or just good karma?

It’s not that long-term investors have a singular style. Some swear by the philosophy of margin of safety, while others may invest only in high-quality businesses with a moat. Some may be guided by momentum and others may swear by being contrarian. There is no singular truth in the investing world and there are far too many approaches for me to list here. Each of these approaches or ideologies has its pantheon of idols, who are cherished and hero-worshipped. Even a straightforward strategy like Index Investing has its heroes.